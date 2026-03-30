ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: Omang Dodum has been instrumental in India’s unbeaten run at the ongoing SAFF U-20 Championship, 2026.

Dodum, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, scored a brace in India’s 3-0 win against Pakistan in their first group match on 26 March and assisted in a goal in the second match played against Bangladesh in Malé, Maldives on 28 March, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Vishal Yadav gave India the lead in the 17th minute, but Bangladesh struck in stoppage time through Md Abdul Riyad Fahim to restore parity.

The breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute.

Dodum delivered a well-weighted corner from the right, and Vishal Yadav found space between Bangladesh defenders Sheikh Sangram and Ashikur Rahman before directing a firm header past the goalkeeper.

India nearly doubled their score just before the interval.

Dodum whipped in a dangerous free-kick, and Jodric Abranches timed his run well to get behind the defence. However, his header drifted wide, allowing Bangladesh to stay within touching distance.

In the 70th minute, Dodum attempted a free-kick from the edge of the area, but his effort was blocked by Md Kamal Merdha.

Dodum had another chance in the 86th minute when Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam slipped a through ball into his path. However, a heavy first touch from Dodum allowed the opportunity to slip away.

India will now face Bhutan in the semifinal on 1 April.