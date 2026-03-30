YUPIA, 29 Mar: The India U-23 men’s national team defeated Bhutan 5-0 in the Tri-Nation Championship at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Saturday.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored a brace, while Ricky Meetei Haobam, Tomba Singh Haobam and Muhammed Ajsal netted one each, according to AIFF.

India will now play Tajikistan in the decider on 31 March at 7 pm. The match will be streamed live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. India will need a draw to win the tournament, while Tajikistan will require three points. (AIFF)