ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The 150 years of the national song, Vande Mataram, was commemorated across schools in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Monday.

The programmes were held under the guidance of ICR Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, and under the supervision of DACO Tem Kaya and APO Tori Gadi.

A programme was organised at the government secondary school in G Sector, Naharlagun, where students participated in the rendition of the national song. Essay writing and extempore speech competitions were also held. Similar commemorative events were held also at PM SHRI government higher secondary school, Arunodaya, Itanagar, and the government secondary school in Pachin, Naharlagun.

The commemoration aimed to honour the contributions of the bravehearts of India’s freedom struggle, and to promote awareness about the historical and cultural significance of Vande Mataram. (DIPRO)