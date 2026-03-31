NAMSAI, 30 Mar: The district-level 9th Hangpan Dada Football and Volleyball Tournaments (U-16) for boys and girls concluded at the APIL ground here on Sunday.

Chongkham United and Lekang Sporting Club were the winners of the boys’ and the girls’ football, respectively.

Lekang Sporting Club and Sigma FC were the runners-up in the boys’ and the girls’ football, respectively.

Nison Das and Anisen Thalai were declared the best football players in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively.

Lekang United won both boys’ and girls’ volleyball tournaments.

ATVO Namsai United and Singma 6 were the runners-up in the boys’ and girls’ volleyball, respectively.

Ritusmin Anandhara and Ranjita Gogoi were declared best volleyball players in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively.

The valedictory programme held at the APIL ground on Sunday was attended by local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa and SP Sangey Thinley.

Addressing the gathering, Namchoom highlighted the importance of sports in shaping the future of youths. He informed that a project for an indoor stadium has been sanctioned for boxing and other indoor sports.

The DC emphasised the importance of identifying and nurturing local talent, and encouraged youths to actively engage in sports for their overall development. (DIPRO)