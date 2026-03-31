YACHULI, 30 Mar: The Career Counselling and Guidance Cell of Neelam Taram Government College(NTGC) here in Keyi Panyor district, in collaboration with NEXT IAS under the NECT-DAM and Helping Hands, organised an orientation programme on civil services examinations on Monday.

The programme was attended by a large number of students and aspirants from Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri districts.

NTGC Principal Dr Rejir Karlo highlighted the importance of such programmes in guiding students to gain awareness about career opportunities. He encouraged the students to actively participate in the session and make the best use of the interaction with experienced speakers.

The first technical session was conducted by IPS officer and president of NGO Helping Hands, Robin Hibu, who encouraged the students to aim high in their careers. He also stressed the need for value-added learning and practical problem-solving skills alongside academic studies. He warned students about the negative effects of excessive social media and mobile phone use.

Hibu advised the students to believe in themselves, seize available opportunities, and respect the role of teachers in guiding their lives. He also briefly introduced the role of NEXT IAS as one of India’s leading institutes for civil services preparation, highlighting the scholarships and academic support available for deserving students.

The second technical session was conducted by NEXT IAS human resources head Neeraj Chauhan, who explained the objectives of the NECT-DAM project, which focuses on identifying and supporting talented civil service aspirants from the Northeast.

He highlighted the achievements of NEXT IAS and the Made Easy Group, including the strong performances of its students in civil services exams. He also explained the scholarship opportunities offered under the NECT-DAM initiative.

NEXT IAS academic coach Supriya Singhemphasised the importance of right guidance, strategy and consistency in preparation, and provided information about the technicalities of different stages of the UPSC and the state PCS, and details about the syllabus of all the stages.

WRD EE Hage Mobing interacted with the students and stressed the importance of direction in pursuing a career path.

The event concluded with an interactive session,during which the students asked questions and sought guidance from the speakers.

NTGC Education Department Professor Dr Laza Mihin also spoke.