MUMBAI, 30 Mar: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh showcased the state’s rich and diverse culinary heritage at the prestigious Times Food & Nightlife Awards held on Sunday night at The Westin, Mumbai, Powai Lake.

Arunachal participated with a dedicated stall, presenting a curated selection of traditional vegetarian dishes, including amin, chambai, tasse, black rice, churpi, and an assortment of condiments made of local herbs, which highlighted the state’s unique flavours, ingredients, and culinary traditions. In a night during which 34 other award-winning restaurants from Mumbai were also featured, the stall from Arunachal attracted significant attention from guests, including industry experts and media representatives.

The stall’s sumac cold brew and smoked green tea stood out, as a queue could be seen gathered at it to taste them.

The participation provided an opportunity for the state to promote its indigenous cuisines on a national platform, fostering greater awareness and appreciation among a premium audience comprising hospitality leaders and influencers and alike.

The initiative also facilitated valuable networking opportunities, and opened avenues for future collaborations in the culinary and tourism sectors, further strengthening Arunachal’s positioning as an emerging destination for cultural and gastronomic experiences.

Organised by The Times of India, the event is regarded as one of India’s most prominent platforms celebrating excellence in the food and hospitality industry, bringing together leading chefs, restaurateurs, influencers, and industry stakeholders from across the country.

The stall, led by chef Pinky Veo and assisted by Techi Seema, Seema Dodum Gyamar and Yami Veo, was set up as a collaborative initiative of the skill development and entrepreneurship department, in coordination with the tourism department, and was coordinated by Taste Palate by Jugnu Gupta, food critic of the Times Food & Nightlife Awards. (DIPR)