ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, Kolkata, in collaboration with the Arunachal Press Club (APC), on Monday organised ‘Anveshana – Medical education for media’ – a workshop aimed at strengthening health awareness among journalists in the state.

The programme featured the launch of a media privilege card and a hands-on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training session, with experts stressing the importance of timely intervention in medical emergencies.

The initiative sought to address information gaps by equipping media professionals with accurate and accessible medical knowledge, enabling them to disseminate credible and evidence-based health information to the public across Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

Specialists highlighted the rising burden of non-communicable and trauma-related conditions in the region, including cancer, blood disorders and injuries, which are often aggravated by delayed diagnosis and limited access to specialised care.

Surgical oncology consultant Dr Kinshuk Chatterjee said that cancer incidence in parts of the Northeast remains significantly higher than the national average, with a majority of cases detected at advanced stages. He emphasised the need for greater awareness on early symptoms, risk factors, and routine screening.

Clinical haematology consultant Dr Chirasree Sanyal pointed to the high prevalence of anaemia, particularly among women, and noted that several blood disorders continue to go undiagnosed due to lack of awareness and diagnostic access. Early detection through basic blood tests, she said, can help prevent complications and improve outcomes.

Addressing orthopaedic concerns, orthopaedic surgery consultant Dr Kaustav Debnath said that musculoskeletal disorders and trauma cases are on the rise, owing to changing lifestyles and increasing road accidents. He underlined the importance of early intervention, rehabilitation and awareness on bone health to reduce long-term disability.

He added that the hospital has performed over 1,000 knee replacement surgeries this year and offers advanced robotic and complex surgical care.

Emergency medicine consultant Dr Raja Majumder highlighted the critical role of immediate response in cardiac emergencies, noting that survival chances decline with every minute’s delay in administering CPR. He said awareness and practice of bystander CPR remain low in many parts of the country.

APC President Amar Sangno welcomed the initiative and said that empowering journalists with reliable health knowledge would contribute to improved public awareness and timely medical intervention. He expressed hope that similar programmes would be organised in the future.

Among others, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists General Secretary Sonam Jelly attended the workshop.