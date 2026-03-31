[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 30 Mar: The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak of the Border Roads Organisation recovered a civilian vehicle that had veered off the road on the Tawang-P Tso route.

The vehicle veered off the road under challenging high-altitude conditions. Demonstrating exceptional readiness and commitment, the 763 BRTF swiftly mobilised personnel and equipment to the site. The vehicle was safely recovered, ensuring zero casualties and preventing a potential tragedy.

The rapid action not only safeguarded civilian lives but also ensured quick restoration of traffic on this crucial route, which serves both tourism and strategic military movement in the region.

The swift rescue and restoration of connectivity on these high-altitude roads, which are strategically significant, by the BRTF, has earned appreciation from locals and tourists alike.

“The response was immediate and highly professional. In such difficult terrain, their presence is a lifeline for civilians,” said a local resident.

The district administration also commended the swift action by the 763 BRTF, stating that it prevented loss of life and ensured connectivity was restored without delay.