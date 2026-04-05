ROING, 4 Apr: Thirty meritorious students of Lower Dibang Valley district were awarded for their outstanding academic achievements during the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award ceremony, 2024-25, held here on Friday.

MLA Mutchu Mithi congratulated the students for their achievements, stating that acknowledging their efforts and hard work would motivate them.

He appreciated parents and the community leaders for their support to the children and termed it “a shift in the community’s awareness in focusing on imparting quality education at the grassroots level.”

Mithi stressed the importance of using advanced technology in imparting education and advised the students to use technology wisely. He also urged parents and the teachers to value and prioritise education and provide the right guidance to the students. (DIPRO)