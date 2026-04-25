YINGKIONG, 24 Apr: More residents of Likor village in Upper Siang district have extended their support to carrying out the pre-feasibility report (PRF) activities for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

It may be recalled that on 19 March, 28 families of Likor village had signed a memorandum of understanding in support of the PFR activities. Subsequently, an additional seven families extended their support. Thirty-six more pro-PFR families formally extended their consent on Friday, taking the total number of supporting families from Likor village to 71.

Representing the consenting residents, Ombeng Danggen, along with project-affected families, submitted the list of 36 supporting members to Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at the DC office conference hall here on Friday, in the presence of ZPC Api Kombo and others.

The DC highlighted the various facets of the PFR survey, and cleared doubts and misconceptions of the project-affected families regarding the PFR process.(DIPRO)