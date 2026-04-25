Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: A 30-year-old woman from Kurung Kumey district delivered healthy, full-term triplets via caesarean section at Polo Hospital, Itanagar.

Triplet pregnancies are considered high-risk and are most commonly seen in pregnancies resulting from assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF.

The high-risk operation was led by gynaecologist Dr Posting Bayang Neri and MS Dr Meli Dodum. Despite the inherent risks, the surgery was completed without any intra-operative or post-operative complications.

“This case was a spontaneous, natural triplet pregnancy, making it exceptionally rare,” said Dr Neri. He further informed that both the mother and the three newborns are in a stable condition and doing well, reflecting an excellent maternal and neonatal outcome under the care of the attending medical team.

It is learnt that all three babies weighed approximately 2.3 kg each and did not require neonatal intensive care unit support. The Polo Hospital authorities lauded the medical team for the successful outcome, noting that natural triplet deliveries at full term with no complications are extremely uncommon.