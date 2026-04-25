RONO HILLS, 24 Apr: The commerce department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organised a focused group discussion (FGD) on the theme ‘Status of investment by private sectors in respect of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh’ – a research project sponsored by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) – here on Friday.

The FGD served as a meaningful platform for open, in-depth deliberations on the NEDFi project, its objectives, scope, implementation strategies, and broader relevance to the socioeconomic advancement of Northeast India.

During the programme, a panel of experts from various sectors held lively, thought-provoking, and productive discussion, yielding insights that are expected to make a tangible contribution to the department’s research goals.

The resource persons also expressed interest in fostering similar collaborative engagements in the near future.

Notable participants included Dr Akepi Linggi Ehili from the Finance, Planning and Investment Department, GoAP, RGU Assistant Professor Moyir Riba, Bengia Mrinal (Bac Voyages, IATO), Aryan Dwivedi (Delaju), Kenjum Angu (event manager, Lavender Dreams), Min Pinky Veo (Kokantee), Likha Tara (Alub Naam Restaurant), Likha Cherie (Alub Naam Homestay), Meghna Borthakur (Central Bank of India) and Sensang W Nanksang (Buddha Kitchen & Assistant Professor, DBCI), among others.

The programme was attended also by Prof Tasi Kaye, Prof Otem Padung, Dr Devi Baruah, and Dr Atege Linggi – faculty members of the department of commerce and key members of the research project.

RGU Commerce HoD Prof RC Parida also spoke.