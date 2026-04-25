ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik appealed to all citizens of the state to participate in the national census process, calling it a civic responsibility that helps assess needs, ensure fair resource allocation and strengthen good governance.

After completing his self-enumeration at the Lok Bhavan here on Friday for Census 2027, the governor urged census teams to ensure that every household is counted, every voice is heard, and no one is left behind.

He said that people’s active participation would help shape a stronger and more developed India.

Interacting with the enumeration team, Parnaik said self-enumeration is vital for a credible and inclusive census, as it enables citizens to contribute directly to nation-building through accurate representation of their family, community and region. He underscored that reliable census data underpins planning for schools, hospitals, roads, welfare schemes and development policies, making self-enumeration an important pillar in realising the vision of a developed India.

A team from the Directorate of Census Operations, Shillong, led by Director Biswajit Pegu, along with officials from the Department of Economics & Statistics, led by Secretary Anu Singh, briefed the governor on the census process and modalities.

They informed that the self-enumeration phase under houselisting operations, which commenced on 16 April, will continue till 30 April, during which citizens can complete enumeration online. This will be followed by houselisting fieldwork from 1 to 30 May, when census enumerators will visit households for data collection.

IT Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop, ICR Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, and Economics & Statistics Director Bebing Megu were present on the occasion. [Lok Bhavan]