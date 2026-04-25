ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) finished third in the medal tally with six gold medals and one bronze at the All India Inter-University Ju-Jitsu Tournament 2025-26.

Dugi Lulu struck two gold medals – one each in the fighting system and ne-waza, in the women’s below 57 kg category.

The other gold medal winners were Byabang Bhupai (U-56 kg), Bikash Sungkurang (U-56 kg), Langkung Adam (U-48 kg), and Kago Asung (U-45 kg).

Bhupai won in the fighting system and Sungkurang in the full contact event in the men’s category.

Adam and Asung secured their medals in ne-waza and full contact event, respectively, in the women’s category.

Chera Ado secured the bronze medal in Newaza in the men’s below 62 kg category.

The event was held at LNCT University in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh from 20 to 24 April.