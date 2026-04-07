ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) represents an ideology that places the nation above everything and has evolved into a movement dedicated to development, good governance and empowerment of citizens.

Khandu made the remarks while attending the BJP foundation day celebration at the party’s zilla BJP office in Namsai district along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

“The BJP is not just a political organisation, it is a movement rooted in development, good governance, and the empowerment of every citizen,” Khandu said in a post on X after the programme.

“Let us remember those who gave everything for the party and for the nation. Deep gratitude to the karyakartas whose sacrifices built this movement,” Khandu said, extending greetings on the occasion.

Reflecting on the spirit of nationalism associated with the party’s journey, he said also that Vande Mataram is more than a song and remains the heartbeat of India’s freedom struggle, inspiring generations to rise above fear and dedicate themselves to the nation.

Mein, who also attended the event, said the BJP has completed 47 years of a remarkable journey committed to service, the principle of ‘nation first’, and inclusive development.

In his social media post, Mein said the party’s growth from the leadership of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani to the present under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed it into the world’s largest democratic political movement.

He observed that several landmark reforms and flagship initiatives, such as the goods and services tax (GST), Jan Dhan Yojana, Digital India and the unified payments interface (UPI), have reshaped India’s economic and digital landscape.

Mein also highlighted welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat, saying they have empowered millions and ensured that development reaches the last mile.

He further said that the Northeast has witnessed unprecedented progress in connectivity and infrastructure in recent years, strengthening its role as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia under the Act East policy.

“As we celebrate this foundation day, we salute every karyakarta whose dedication continues to drive this movement of nation-building. Let us reaffirm our commitment to building a Viksit Bharat with unity, service and determination,” Mein added.

The BJP foundation day, observed annually on 6 April, marks the establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980. The day is celebrated by party workers across the country to honour the contributions of leaders and grassroots karyakartas, and to reaffirm the party’s commitment to nationalism, development and public service. (PTI)