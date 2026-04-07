ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: Lipin Ete from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won a gold and a silver medal at the USA Open 2026 (Karate) held at Fort Worth Convention Centre, Texas, from 1 to 5 April.

With this, Ete has become the first karate athlete from Northeast India to participate and win a medal at the USA Open.

Ete, a student of Don Bosco College, Itanagar and a trainee at Xtreme Martial Arts India, is the daughter of Dr Marli Ete and Emi Tayu Ete of Kugi Pomte village in Aalo, West Siang district.

Other key performers of the Indian contingent were team captain Aniket Gupta and Deepika Dhiman, who bagged a gold and a silver medal each in the senior category.

Both athletes, currently serving in the income tax department under the finance ministry, have won medals at the USA Open for the sixth time since 2015.

Other notable performers were Reetika (silver), Apoorv Arora (silver), and Yashpal Singh Kalsi (gold). Kalsi won in the master 45-plus category.

The USA Open is one of the world’s most prestigious karate tournaments, organised by the USA National Karate Federation in collaboration with the US Olympic Committee.

The 2026 edition featured over 3,500 participants from 40 countries, competing in kata, kumite, and team events.

Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association president Kyoshi Yarda Niki and its general secretary Shihan John Bagang, on behalf of the association, extended congratulations to Ete and all other Indian team members on their remarkable achievements.