ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner has issued a circular for LPG consumers, stating that refilled cylinders will be issued only through online booking.

For consumers who have already registered their mobile numbers and have completed eKYCs against their connections, they can book by simply giving a missed call to 8927225667, 8391990070 and 8454955555, DC Toko Babu stated in the circular.

A six-digit delivery authentication code (DAC) will be sent to their registered mobile numbers in stipulated time of 24 hours, which they will be required to produce to their LPG distributors to avail of their refilled LPG cylinders.

For consumers who do not receive any DAC while booking, they may visit their respective LPG agencies and complete eKYC and mobile number linking, after which they can book their LPG gas cylinders by giving missed calls to the given mobile numbers.

The ICR administration has mandated a 25-day waiting period for LPG refilling in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas to prevent hoarding and black marketing of cooking gas. (DIPRO)