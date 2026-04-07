SIGAR, 6 Apr: The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps organised a felicitation ceremony here in East Siang district on Monday to honour the exemplary efforts of the civil administration, state police, fire & emergency services, SDRF personnel, people’s representatives and local villagers in successfully combating the recent wildfire that had engulfed Sigar and adjoining areas.

The wildfire, which had posed a significant threat to both civilian habitations and critical defence infrastructure, was effectively contained through seamless coordination and swift joint action by military and civil agencies. The operation witnessed the deployment of quick reaction teams, water bowsers, and aerial firefighting efforts by the Indian Air Force, demonstrating a high degree of operational synergy.

The ceremony was attended by MLA Oken Tayeng, along with the East Siang deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police, senior officials from the fire department, SDRF, police, and other civil agencies. Local villagers and volunteers, whose timely support and resilience were instrumental in controlling the blaze, were also present and felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, senior military officials lauded the unwavering commitment, courage and spirit of cooperation displayed by all stakeholders. The collective response not only ensured swift containment of the fire but also safeguarded lives, property and vital installations. The event underscored the importance of civil-military fusion in disaster response, and highlighted how integrated efforts can set new benchmarks in crisis management. (DIPRO)