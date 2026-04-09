[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: A 42-year-old woman, identified as Yapi Potom, who was working as a junior teacher at Government Secondary School, Chimpu, was murdered by one Daksen Riram here on Tuesday night. The incident occurred when the victim was returning to her house in the ESS Sector. The accused, Riram, who was waiting for her, brutally assaulted her near the gate of her house using a traditional machete. The injuries were so severe that by the time she was rushed to the hospital, doctors at RKM Hospital declared her brought dead.

“Based on the FIR filed by the victim’s brother, a case vide Itanagar PS Case No. 87/26 under Sections 103(1)/351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and investigation has been initiated. During the investigation, with the assistance of Chimpu Police Station and based on technical inputs, the accused, Daksen Riram, was traced and apprehended. He has been arrested and produced before the competent court. We will try to complete the investigation as soon as possible,” said SP Itanagar Jummar Basar.

The extreme brutality of the crime has shocked even the police personnel investigating the case. “This appears to be a pre-planned murder. The nature of the crime is extremely brutal and shocking,” added SP Basar.

The investigation is still at an early stage, and police are yet to draw any conclusion regarding the motive behind the murder. However, it is believed that the victim and the accused knew each other. Her last rites have been conducted by the family members.

She is survived by her two children, a 15-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son. Her brutal murder has shocked many of her friends and colleagues. “Her husband passed away last year, and she was the sole caregiver for her two children. She was such a wonderful human being and had no enmity with anyone. Nobody deserves to die in such a way,” said one of her colleagues.