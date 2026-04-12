TAWANG, 11 Apr: Gearing up for the 16th National Census (Census 2027), a state-level conference, involving top administrative officers, was held here on Saturday.

The meeting, attended by all deputy commissioners-cum-principal census officers from across the state, focused on strategic planning, coordination, and preparedness for the nationwide exercise.

Census operations director for Arunachal Pradesh Biswajeet Pegu presented strategies, operational frameworks, and key action points for effective implementation at district level.

The session was followed by a question and answer session.

Transport and law commissioner Saugat Biswas, who chaired the meeting, said that accuracy, meticulous planning and inter-departmental collaboration are crucial to ensure a seamless census process.

The first phase of the census will commence with self-enumeration starting from 16 April, Census Operations deputy registrar general Banridor Sohtun, said. (DIPRO)