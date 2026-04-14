ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday flagged in and felicitated the state’s contingent that participated in the 1st Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from 25 March to 3 April, congratulating the athletes and coaches for their outstanding performance.

Arunachal Pradesh secured an impressive 5th position among 30 states and union territories, while emerging as the best-performing state from the Northeast, winning a total of 11 medals – 6 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.

Addressing the athletes, coaches, officials and members of sports associations during the felicitation ceremony, the chief minister described the achievement as a moment of pride for the entire state. He credited the success to the dedication, discipline and hard work of the athletes, along with the guidance and supervision of coaches and support staff.

Highlighting the medal tally, the chief minister informed that weightlifting contributed five gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals, while athletics secured one gold medal in the 500-metre event. In addition, both men’s and women’s football teams clinched bronze medals, taking the total medal tally to eleven.

Congratulating the athletes, Khandu said the performance reflects the growing strength of sports in Arunachal and the increasing participation of youthsin competitive sports. He also acknowledged the efforts of team officials, including the chief de mission and coaches, for ensuring effective preparation and performance of the contingent.

The chief minister noted that since the launch of the Khelo India initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017-18, sports development across the country has gained significant momentum. He added that Arunachal has also witnessed considerable growth in sports infrastructure and facilities over the past decade, leading to improved performance at national-level competitions.

Referring to the state’s sporting progress, Khandu pointed out that Arunachal has secured more than 60 medals in various Khelo India competitions since their inception. He further stated that the state has also improved its ranking in national competitions, including the recent National Games held in Uttarakhand, where Arunachal finished among the top performers from the Northeast.

Emphasising the importance of sports in youth development, the chief minister said that sports instil discipline, leadership and determination among young people. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure across all districts and promoting grassroots talent.

Khandu also informed that Arunachal is preparing strategically for upcoming national-level competitions, including the 39th National Games 2027 to be hosted in Meghalaya, where Arunachal will host one of the disciplines. He expressed confidence that the state will continue to improve its ranking and performance.

The chief minister further highlighted the government’s Mission Olympics 2028 and 2032 initiative, aimed at identifying and nurturing talented athletes from an early stage to represent India at the Olympic level.

He said that significant investments are being made in infrastructure development, including international-standard stadiums and integrated sports complexes across the state. He also stressed the need for improved coordination among the Sports Department, Sports Authority of Arunachal, and the Arunachal Olympic Association to further strengthen the sports ecosystem.

The chief minister also highlighted the state’s growing focus on adventure sports, including skiing, rafting, kayaking and other water sports, leveraging Arunachal’s natural terrain and geography.

Congratulating all medal winners, coaches and officials, Khandu assured of continued support from the state government to athletes representing Arunachal at national and international platforms.

“Your achievements have brought pride to Arunachal Pradesh. The government will continue to extend all necessary support to help you reach greater heights,” he added.

The flag-in ceremony was attended also by Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, Sports Secretary Abu Tayeng, and officials of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Sports Authority of Arunachal, Arunachal Olympic Association, and various sports organisations. (CM’s PR Cell)