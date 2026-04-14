ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik commended NGO Let’s Speak Arunachal for conducting workshops across the state and nurturing a culture of civic awareness and effective communication among young minds.

Participating in a youth interaction programme at the Lok Bhavan here on Monday, the governor emphasised that empowering youths with confidence, discipline, and the ability to articulate their thoughts is essential for shaping responsible citizens and future leaders.

“When our youths are educated, disciplined, motivated, and confident in expressing themselves, they become the driving force of a progressive society,” he said.

The governor encouraged teachers and parents to actively support children in developing public speaking skills. He highlighted that consistent practice, guidance, and encouragement at home and in schools can significantly improve a child’s ability to communicate effectively. He also underlined the importance of proficiency in English as a tool for better career opportunities and meaningful interaction in today’s interconnected world.

Reaffirming his commitment to youth development, Parnaik announced that the governor’s secretariat will organise a debate declamation competition at the Lok Bhavan to provide students with a platform to hone their speaking abilities and build self-confidence. He advised that such events should be organised at schools and colleges on a regular basis.

The governor felicitated outstanding students and individuals who have made notable contributions to promoting public speaking through Let’s Speak Arunachal. The event also provided an open platform for students to share their experiences, reflecting on how such initiatives have helped them overcome stage fear and find their voice.

The programme featured insightful addresses by the founder and chairperson of Let’s Speak Arunachal, Porsum Ori and its secretary Tana Jiri, who reiterated their commitment to empowering youths through communication and confidence-building initiatives.

Adding colour to the event, students of Gyan Mission presented a motivational cultural performance. Students and teachers, including the principals from Oju Mission, Mallo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School, Itanagar, Eklavya Model Residential School, Nyapin, Boum Kakir Mission, Midpu, Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, and GovernmentHigher Secondary School, Dari participated in the programme. (Lok Bhavan)