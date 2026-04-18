NAMSAI, 17 Apr: Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa urged ASHAs and anganwadi workers (AWWs) to work in close coordination for the success of the HPV vaccination campaign in the district.

He noted that ASHAs and anganwadi workers often work in silos, whereas most grassroots health and sanitation activities require close coordination between the two.

While reviewing the action taken report of the previous District Task Force on Immunisation (DTFI) meeting and the progress and performances of other NHM programmes, including SVC 2.0, HPV vaccination campaign, Sampoornata Abhiyan and SAANS performances during a DTFI meeting here on Friday, the DC emphasised the need to create awareness about Pratiksha, the birth waiting home facility established for expecting mothers where they can stay free of cost.

He also stressed on the formation or reconstitution of village health, sanitation and nutrition committees, and highlighted the importance of observing the Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day, during which sanitation and health-related issues at the village level can be effectively addressed.

The meeting was attended by the DMO, the DRCHO, medical officers, DTFI members and representatives from developing partners. (DIPRO)