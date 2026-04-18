DAPORIJO, 17 Apr: Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo appealed to people of the district to extend full cooperation to census officials and furnish accurate information during the national census (Census 2027).

Launching publicity materials for Census 2027 here on Friday, Gambo directed the designated census officials to discharge their duties with sincerity and dedication to ensure an error-free census and its timely completion.

He said that each and everyone must participate equally in the process to ensure data accuracy, right from houselisting to population count.

Economics & Statistics Assistant Director Tanium Dagiam highlighted the census programme, which will be conducted in two phases, and its standard operating procedures.

Assistant Commissioner (HQ) Goju Sikom, DDMO Ronya Marbom, DIPRO Taw Ekke, and DLRSO Tana Totu were also present. (DIPRO)