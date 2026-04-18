[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 17 Apr: A group of six students from Dorjee Khandu Government College (DKGC), led by its assistant general secretary Sang Tashi Shongla, carried out a plantation drive at Changprong in Tawang district on Friday.

Shongla said that maintaining ecological balance is the need of the hour. “If we do not take up this responsibility, not only us but our future generations also will have to pay for it,” he said.

“We can see the impact of global warming each year, and the consequences of loss of forest cover in the form of landslides, drying up of water sources, and prolonged winter conditions,” he added.

“What we students can contribute towards our society and environment is doing such things that will leave a positive impact in the near future,” said Shongla.

Along with Shongla, Tenzin Dedul, Thutan Tsering, Lobsang Gendan, Tenzin Wangchuk Damo, and Rinchin Wangdi planted 150 saplings of pine, oak, blue pine, and other species climatically suitable for the area.

The team was guided and supported by DKGC Principal Dr Yeshi Gyesen.

The students expressed gratitude to local MLA Namgey Tsering, Ranger Tage Haniya, Sangey Lungten, and members of the All Tawang District Students’ Union for their support in achieving the desired goal.