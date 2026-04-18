BOMDILA, 17 Apr: A total of 68 villages in West Kameng district have been identified as high-risk areas in terms of tuberculosis infection.

This was revealed during the 100-day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan 2.0 which was launched by West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar at the general hospital here on Friday.

Screening has already commenced in the 68 villages, to be followed by moderate and low-risk villages.

The DC in his address emphasised the need for community participation to eradicate tuberculosis (TB). He stated that social stigma associated with TB often discourages people from coming forward even after testing positive. “Therefore, jan bhagidari is essential, and support from the community, religious leaders, PRI members, and civil society is crucial,” he said.

He assured that the district administration would extend full support towards achieving the goal of TB eradication by 2030.

District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Ngawang Drema shared the activities and efforts undertaken in the district to eliminate TB, and informed that screening has already been conducted at the UTP cell Bomdila, Khaso, and Bisum Phudung, and among DUDA workers. (DIPRO)