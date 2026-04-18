PAPU NALLAH, 17 Apr: An awareness programme-cum-demonstration on fire safety was conducted for the employees of the Information & Public Relations and Stationeries & Printing Departments at their office premises here on Friday.

The programme, organised by the Naharlagun fire station, was part of the weeklong observation of the Fire Service Week from 14 to 20 April.

SI Komkir Amo with his team of officials conducted the programme and presented demonstrations. He highlighted various aspects of preventive measures to avoid unavoidable eventualities caused by fire.

The programme witnessed the participation of employees of both the departments, including senior officers. Valuable tips on prevention of fire and protection of life and property were provided.

In Lower Siang district, as part of the observance of the Fire Service Week, personnel from the Likabali fire station conducted a comprehensive fire safety awareness programme at the Likabali market on Friday.

The initiative was organised under this year’s theme, ‘Safe school, safe hospital & fire safety aware society’.

The programme aimed at sensitising shopkeepers, vendors, and local residents to fire prevention measures and effective emergency response techniques. The personnel carried out live tactical demonstrations to provide practical, hands-on experience to the participants.

During the session, demonstrations were conducted on the proper use of dry chemical powder (DCP) fire extinguishers, highlighting their importance in tackling small fires during initial stages. Special emphasis was also laid on LPG cylinder safety, where the participants were shown techniques to safely handle and smother cylinder-related fires, along with the critical step of shutting off gas regulators to prevent escalation.

The programme witnessed active participation of the public, with several individuals getting the opportunity to operate fire extinguishers under the guidance of trained personnel.

This interactive approach helped build confidence among civilians in handling emergency situations effectively. (DIPR, with DIPRO input)