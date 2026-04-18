[ Yalik Jerang ]

Tall and imposing, a mobile tower stands against the skyline, strong in structure, yet lifeless in purpose. It symbolises a promise unfulfilled. This is the story of the persistent network shadow area stretching from Silli to Padu village under Katan circle in Mariyang sub division of Upper Siang district where, even in this digital age, reliable mobile connectivity remains a distant dream.

At a time when the world is rapidly advancing through digital transformation, the people of these villages continue to wait for the basic light of mobile network connectivity. Despite repeated appeals and growing concern, the issue remains unresolved. The district administration, community-based organisations, student bodies, and youth groups have consistently raised the matter, urging early activation of the infrastructure to provide much-needed internet access. However, their voices have yet to translate into action.

The demand for mobile network activation has, in fact, been raised consistently over the past many years. This concern assumes greater significance as NH 513, a strategic lifeline of the region, passes through this stretch. The highway is the only road used daily by commuters, the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and tourists. The absence of network connectivity along such a crucial route not only hampers communication but also raises concerns related to safety, coordination, and emergency response.

Adding to the irony, even remote border villages such as Singa, Gelling, and Bising under Tuting subdivision are today well-connected with stable mobile networks and internet services. In contrast, Katan circle, located just a few kilometres away from the smart city of Pasighat, continues to remain in a network shadow. Given its relative proximity to an urban centre, the region rightfully deserves far better connectivity than what currently exists.

The deputy commissioners of Upper Siang have repeatedly written several letters to the Telecom Department, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Yet, progress has been elusive. Deadlines have been announced and re-announced by the department concerned, but the commissioning of the tower remains pending, leaving the community in a state of frustration and disbelief.

In subsequent NCORD meetings also, the issue of persistent network shadow areas has been repeatedly raised by the district police. The police have highlighted that these connectivity gaps inadvertently provide safe passage for drug peddlers and substance abusers, making surveillance and enforcement more challenging. Activation of mobile networks in these vulnerable stretches, they emphasised, would significantly enhance real-time monitoring, strengthen vigilance, and aid in curbing the movement and trafficking of narcotic substances in the region.

In a strong expression of public discontent, the Geku-Katan Intellectual Youth Forum, along with various students’ bodies, even organised a peaceful footmarch from Geku to the DC office in Yingkiong in 2023, demanding immediate installation of 4G mobile tower in Katan circle and Sumsing village of Geku circle. Despite such collective efforts, the issue continues to linger without resolution.

The absence of reliable internet connectivity is not merely an inconvenience – it is a barrier to essential services. In today’s governance framework, many government processes, including beneficiary identification, documentation, and service delivery, are conducted online at the grassroots level. Without access to the internet, residents are forced to travel long distances to nearby villages or the district headquarters, incurring time, expense, and hardship for even the simplest tasks.

It is both ironic and unfortunate that while the physical infrastructure stands tall, almost like an idle Eiffel Tower, it fails to serve its intended purpose. Such a situation calls for immediate attention and decisive action.

In the interest of the people and in alignment with the vision of Digital India, the government must take urgent steps to operationalise these mobile towers. Connectivity today is not a luxury, it is a necessity. Bringing these silent towers to life will not only bridge the digital divide but also empower communities, enhance governance, and improve the quality of life for the people. (Yalik Jerang is DIPRO, Upper Siang)