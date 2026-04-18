LIKABALI, 17 Apr: Nari and Koyu won the girls’ and the boys’ football titles at the 9th District Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT), 2026, which concluded here in Lower Siang district on Friday.

In volleyball, Sibe won the girls’ event and Kangku the boys’.

Gensi and Sibe were the runners-up in the girls’ and the boys’ volleyball, respectively.

Likabali and Nari/Koyu secured the runners-up in the girls’ and boys’ football, respectively.

Yipi Riba (Sibe) and Rito Taipodia (Kangku) received the awards for best volleyball players in the girls’ and the boys’ category, respectively.

Lukyi Likam Tamin (Nari) and Singju Lingu were adjudged the best football players in girls’ and the boys’ category, respectively.

Likabali ZPM Karbi Nyodu Taipodia, District Football Association president Dochi Riram, District Sports Officer Ajok Sitek, and organising secretary Monya Dini were present during the prize distribution ceremony held here on Friday. (DIPRO)