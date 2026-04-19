PASIGHAT, 18 Apr: The Spearhead Gunners, a unit of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, organised an art competition for students at the Government Primary School in Mongku village in East Siang district on the occasion of World Art Day, while spreading awareness on environmental conservation.

A total of 25 students participated in the competition, showcasing their thoughts on the theme ‘Save Earth’through vibrant and meaningful artwork.

The top three participants were awarded prizes in recognition of their creativity. (DIPRO)