NIRJULI, 18 Apr: The forestry department of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) concluded a two-day national conference on ‘Forest resource utilisation and management’ here on Friday.

The event brought together over 150 delegates from universities and research institutions across India, with strong participation from the Northeast region.

More than 101 technical papers were presented during the two-day sessions, focusing on key themes,including sustainable forest management, conservation of non-timber forest products (NTFPs), value addition, and the socioeconomic upliftment of forest-dependent communities.

Attending the inaugural session, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S stressed on the vital role of forest resources in bolstering the national economy,and urged researchers to align their work with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 through sustainable practices.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PSubramanyam highlighted the potential of NTFPs such as wild edible plants and wood-based products in improving livelihoods of local communities through scientific research and innovation.

Prof PR Gajurel, convenor of the conference, outlined the objectives and significance of the event for the socioeconomic development of forest-dwelling communities in the region.

The event was sponsored by the NERIST, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, the state’s Environment, Forest and Climate ChangeMinistry, Bamboo Mission, Marjing Dhubri Plywood Factory, NHPC, and NEEPCCO, along with support from Gtree and Lo-Li Nursery.

Given the Northeast’s abundant forest resources -including edible plants, fruits, bamboo, resins, and other NTFPs – the conference aimed to develop practical strategies for their sustainable utilisation to drive socioeconomic development in the region.