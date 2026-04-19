ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: The International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) is organising a 15-day car rally, the ‘North-East Unity Ride 2026’, in June to promote road safety awareness, tourism, and national integration across Northeast India.

According to IFCRA, the programme will be centred around a car rally, wherein the participants will undertake a structured expedition, covering all the capital cities of Northeast India from 15 to 30 June.

During the course of the rally, the delegates will participate in a series of youth interaction initiatives, cultural exchange programmes, and community engagement activities to foster mutual understanding, regional integration, and stronger interpersonal ties among the youths of the Northeastern states, the organiser said.

Recently, a delegation of the IFCRA met NDRF DIG (E&NE Zone) Anil Bisht in Itanagar to discuss the upcoming event.

The event is being supported by various government agencies, particularly the Department of Youth Affairs, the IFCRA said.