TUTING, 18 Apr: The Spearhead Gunners of the Indian Army celebrated the World Heritage Day by organising a cultural programme at the Solung ground here in Upper Siang district, showcasing the rich tribal heritage of the region.

One of the main highlights of the programme was the captivating performances by members of the Adi, Memba-Khamba, and Idu Mishmi tribes, who presented their traditional dances in colourful ethnic attires.

The Adi tribe was represented by groups from Tangam, Moi, Bogung Bokang, and Zido, each presenting unique dance forms reflecting their customs, traditions, and cultural identity.

Participants, ranging from 4-year-old children to 70-year-old elders, enthusiastically took part in the performances, symbolising the continuity of cultural traditions across generations.

Through their dances, the performers beautifully narrated traditional folklores and reflected the deep-rooted connection between nature, community life, and heritage, according to an Indian Army release.

The release stated that the event provided a platform to celebrate and preserve the invaluable cultural traditions of the indigenous communities of Tuting.

It also served as an enriching and educational experience for the schoolchildren present, fostering awareness and pride towards their traditional heritage.

Local administrative officers, principals of various schools, along with a large number of schoolchildren and locals enthusiastically participated in it.