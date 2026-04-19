THEMBANG, 18 Apr: The two-day Thembang Heritage Festival 2.0 commenced on Saturday in Thembang village in West Kameng district.

Among the attendees were West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar, Brig Rahul Mishra, SP Dr DW Thongon, ZPC Phurpa Droima, the

ADCs of Bomdila and Dirang, the ZPMs of Kalaktang, Rupa, and Shergaon, along with other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy commissioner lauded the organising committee and the people of Thembang for hosting a vibrant cultural event aimed at preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the region. He highlighted that Thembang, an ancient fortified village of the Monpa tribe, has been nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The village is renowned for its unique stone-and-wood, cement-free architecture, including a historic dzong and traditional entry gates, offering a remarkable glimpse into the region’s cultural and historical legacy.

The deputy commissioner also expressed appreciation for the Indian Army for its support and cooperation in organising the festival. He emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and urged the Army to act as a key development partner in strengthening outreach and developmental initiatives in border villages across the district.

The chairman of the Thembang Heritage Festival highlighted the history of Thembang, and emphasised its cultural significance.

On the occasion, traditional community leaders -Thukpen Lomaker Raja, Domkho Melongkhar Raja, and Thembang Shingmukhar Raja – were felicitated in recognition of their significant contributions to preserving indigenous traditions and cultural heritage.

Several other speakers also addressed the gathering.(DIPR)