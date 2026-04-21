AALO, 20 Apr: The state-level football and volleyball tournaments for the 9th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) will be held here in West Siang district from 16 to 27 May.

The tournament is conducted annually at constituency, district and state levels in memory of Ashok Chakra Hangpan Dada. It is a flagship sports event of the state government to nurture talent at the grassroots level. Winners of district-level tournaments advance to the state level.

Over 1,500 players, along with officials and support staff, are expected to participate in the tournament this year, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng said during a preparatory meeting held here on Monday.

Tayeng urged the district administration to ensure all necessary arrangements, including security, power supply, water supply, and sanitation during the event.

Responding to the request, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi assured of full logistical support and cooperation from the district administration to ensure that the tournament is conducted smoothly.

Sports Director Tadar Appa instructed the district sports officer and all stakeholders to complete preparations, including venues and accommodation facilities, well in advance.

Circle Officer Eken Bam presented a brief on the arrangements for the upcoming event.

Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba assured that comprehensive security arrangements will be put in place during the tournament.

Sports Deputy Director Mala Lingi, District Olympic Association president Nyatum Bagra, and representatives from the West Siang Olympic Association and the District Football Association attended the meeting. (DIPRO)