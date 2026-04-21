ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has decided to voluntarily adopt Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat – the state’s oldest institution of higher learning – as a model institute of higher learning, and has sought the intervention of the state government to facilitate the process.

AAPSU president Meje Taku and general secretary Mato Bui in a formal representation addressed to Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Monday urged the government to issue necessary directives to the authorities concerned, so that all official formalities relating to the adoption could be completed at the earliest.

The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of the AAPSU’s central executive council held at NEFA Club, Itanagar on 19 April.

In the representation, the AAPSU president acknowledged the efforts of successive state governments towards the development of JNC, while drawing pointed attention to persistent challenges in infrastructure, faculty strength, hostel accommodation, and food facilities that continue to affect the institution and its thousands of students.

The apex student body urged the minister to direct the education commissioner, the education secretary, and the director of higher and technical education to “materialise all official formalities concerning the adoption at the earliest.”

Founded on 3 July, 1964, with only 42 students and eight faculty members, then functioning out of the barracks of the Assam Rifles, JNC Pasighat remained the sole institution of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh until 1978.

Today, it caters to approximately 4,000 to 5,000 students annually, and continues to hold special significance for the AAPSU itself, having provided intellectual and foundational support to the union during its formative years.

Taku invoked this deep historical bond as both the moral basis and the motivating spirit behind the adoption resolution.