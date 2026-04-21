BHALUKPONG, 20 Apr: The 19th Nyishi Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm here in West Kameng district on Sunday.

The event was attended by Home Minister Mama Natung, who in his address highlighted the significance of Nyishi Day and expressed appreciation for local MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow for his continued support and cooperation towards the welfare of the Nyishi community residing in the Bhalukpong area.

He assured that all possible assistance would be extended for the development of the celebration ground, including the construction of a rostrum.

Glow in his address emphasised the importance of strengthening brotherhood and communal harmony among all tribes. He underscored the role of the Nyishi community, being the largest in the state, in leading and guiding other communities towards unity and collective progress, particularly in West Kameng district.

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar lauded the Nyishi Elite Society’s (NES), West Kameng district unit for its commendable initiative in bringing together community leaders and members from across the district as well as neighbouring areas of Assam. He highlighted the pivotal role of the NES in fostering unity among the Nyishi community across regions and in strengthening inter-community relationships.

He further urged all present to actively preserve and promote the rich traditions, languages, and cultural heritage of indigenous tribes for future generations.

The celebration featured a vibrant cultural programme, showcasing traditional performances by local artists from the district and neighbouring areas of Assam, adding colour and cultural richness to the occasion.

The event was attended also by West Kameng SP Dr DW Thongon, ZPMs, heads of offices, and community leaders representing Aka, Miji, Bugun, Sartang, Monpa, Apatani, Galo, Bodo, Karbi, and Mishing communities. (DIPRO)