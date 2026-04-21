ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) will organise a workshop on ‘Responsible & legal aspects of reporting’ under its flagship Responsible Media Initiative-2026, in Namsai on 25 April.

The workshop is aimed at strengthening journalists’ legal awareness and ethical standards, with particular focus on reporting child abuse cases in a responsible, lawful, and child-sensitive manner across Arunachal.

Advocate Kagam Bagra, special public prosecutor for the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, will deliver a session on the legal framework governing media reporting. Known for handling sensitive and high-profile cases, particularly under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Bagra is expected to provide critical insights into legal boundaries and responsibilities of the media.

Senior journalist Bengia Ajum will lead a session on ‘Sensible reporting in the digital era’. With over a decade of experience and widely recognised for his impactful writing, Ajum is currently associated with The Arunachal Times.

The programme will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and MLA Dr Mohesh Chai.They will be joined by a host of dignitaries, including Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Tapir Gao, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, MLA Likha Soni, APB&OCWWB Chairman Rolen Dagam, and ZPC Sujana Namchoom.

Appealing to journalists, freelancers, and the public to participate, APUWJ President Dodum Yangfo stated that the initiative is being conducted in two phases, covering the eastern and western regions of the state. The upcoming session will focus on journalists from the eastern districts, with a corresponding programme to be organised later for the western region.

“I appeal to all media colleagues, irrespective of affiliation or platform, to attend and benefit from the workshop,” Yangfo said.

The Responsible Media Initiative is envisioned as a comprehensive platform bringing together journalists, students, freelancers, community members, social leaders, policymakers, and subject experts. It seeks to foster dialogue, debate, and capacity-building through workshops and interactive engagements that benefit both media professionals and the public.

The initiative also aims to strengthen media community engagement through activities such as media tours, village outreach programmes, and thematic competitions focusing on social issues, governance, development, and public interest journalism.