ANINI, 20 Apr: As part of the preparations for Census 2027, a three-day training programme for supervisors, enumerators, and field trainers of Dibang Valley district commenced here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, who inaugurated the training programme, underscored the importance of the census as not merely a statistical exercise but as a reflection of the nation’s evolving socioeconomic landscape. He emphasised that each data point collected contributes to shaping policies, guiding development, and ensuring that no community remains unseen or unheard.

Additional district census officer Tadang Rai and statistical investigator Shushanta Sharma are providing guidance and support to the participants.

Over the course of three days, the training will equip the participants with essential technical knowledge and field-level expertise, ensuring that they are well-prepared to carry out their roles with precision and dedication.

In Papum Pare district too, the three-day training programme for enumerators and supervisors for Census 2027 commenced on Monday. The training is being conducted in a decentralised manner across the subdivisional headquarters in Balijan, Doimukh, and Sagalee.

In Balijan, the training covers participants from Balijan and Sangdupota circles. In Doimukh, sessions are being held for both urban and rural charges, while in Sagalee, participants from Sagalee urban and rural areas, as well as Toru circle are attending.

The training sessions are being conducted by field trainers Piel Pradeep and Rahul Nabam Hina in Balijan, Chera Johan and Kara Jirdum in Doimukh, and Kara Chulley and Tana Tani in Sagalee, imparting essential guidelines and procedures to the participants.

A total of 29, 32, and 50 enumerators and supervisorsare participating in the training in Balijan, Doimukh, and Sagalee, respectively. (DIPROs)