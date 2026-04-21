DAPORIJO, 20 Apr: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo appealed to the electricity consumers of the district to adopt prepaid smart meters and cooperate with the implementingdepartment/agency during the installation of the advanced power-measuring devices.

He made the appeal at a public awareness meeting convened following reports of consumers in some pockets of Daporijo town opposing the installation of smart meters.

The DC said that prepaid smart meters are being installed in the entire district under the initiative of the Power Department.

Highlighting the benefits of a smart meter, Gambo said that consumers can track their electricity consumption in real time in a smart meter, which also eliminates billing disputes, and helps save energy.

He directed the department/agency concerned to raise awareness among consumers about prepaid smart meters.

The DC further appealed to the public not to obstruct the installation and recalibration of aerial bunched cables, cautioning that anybody found obstructing the processes will face action.

The Power Department’s Daporijo Division EE Kajen Tamin also explained to the consumers the benefits of prepaid smart meters, and appealed to the people of Daporijo township to cooperate with the department in the installation of smart meters.

Tagin Cultural Society vice president Charong Nacho and representatives from various CBOs, market committees, and colonies also shared their views on smart meters. (DIPRO)