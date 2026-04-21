TAWANG, 20 Apr: Stressing on proactive measures to mitigate potential risks during the monsoon season, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo directed all departments to review and update their inventories with the district disaster management office before the onset of the monsoon.

Chairing a District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting here on Monday, the DC instructed works departments to conduct preliminary surveys of vulnerable structures to prevent any untoward incidents.

She advised the Health Department to ensure adequate stock of medicines and the availability of medical personnel at all times. The Food and Civil Supplies Department was tasked with maintaining sufficient stock of essential ration items. Administrative officers and subdivisional authorities were directed to identify safe evacuation zones and open spaces for emergency use.

Further, the DLRSO and the AMDO were instructed to inspect earth-cutting that may pose risks, while the PHED and Urban Development Departments were asked to ensure proper drainage clearance. The PWD and the RWD were directed to remain prepared for immediate clearance of road blockages and the construction of temporary bridges and shelters if required.

The DDMO was instructed to activate the district emergency operations centre immediately. An emergency contact number (7630823870) was shared with all members for reporting.

The DC emphasised on maintaining high alertness and ensuring the presence of designated nodal officers at their respective stations.

Additionally, the PWD, RWD, and the PHED were directed to conduct surveys of roads, drains, and water pipelines and submit reports within a week. The Army and paramilitary forces were requested to refrain from dumping waste near the Changbu landfill site.

Participants at the meeting included Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander Colonel M Upadhyay, SP Tasi Darang, ADC (HQ) Rinchin Leta, Assistant Commissioner Sange Norbu, and other officials.

During the meeting, Army authorities suggested that works departments keep excavators ready for emergency situations. The SP and other officials also provided inputs to strengthen preparedness measures.(DIPRO)