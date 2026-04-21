CHATRAPATI SAMBAJI NAGAR, 20 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the unique role of Arunachal as a region where diverse Buddhist traditions, including Mahayana and Theravada, coexist in harmony alongside rich indigenous belief systems.

Attending the foundation stone laying ceremony for an international meditation centre and monastery here in Maharashtra on Sunday, the DCM underscored the importance of preserving indigenous traditions and cultural practices, noting that Arunachal has consistently taken steps to support both Buddhist and native cultural heritage through community participation and government initiatives.

He described the ceremony as a significant milestone for the global Buddhist community, and noted that such institutions not only promote spiritual growth but also strengthen cultural linkages across regions.

Emphasising on interstate collaboration, he welcomed the growing focus on developing a comprehensive Buddhist tourism circuit across India, which is expected to connect historically and spiritually significant regions, including states in the Northeast such as Assam and Arunachal.

Referring to Maharashtra’s rich Buddhist legacy, he acknowledged the importance of heritage sites like the Ajanta caves and Ellora caves, which continue to draw scholars, pilgrims, and visitors from around the world.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts of the organisers and the Government of Maharashtra in advancing projects that promote spiritual and cultural values, and expressed confidence that the meditation centre would emerge as a significant destination for peace, learning, and global dialogue.

Among others, the foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Bhutan’s Home Affairs Minister Lyonpo Tshering, India’s Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra’s Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Shrikant Shinde, Sri Lanka’s Member of Parliament UdithaLokubandara, and monks. (DCM’s PR Cell)