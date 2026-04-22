CHANGLANG, 21 Apr: The Arunachal Rising Campaign 2026 was launched in Changlang district on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah, marking a significant step towards grassroots awareness and inclusive development.

This year’s campaign highlights key flagship initiatives, prominently showcased through banners and outreach activities, such as the Dulari Kanya Scheme, post-matric stipend scheme, uniform allowance, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, and the NDPS Act, among others.

The programme included a flag-off of awareness vehicles carrying these important messages across the district, reaching villages and remote areas.

Simultaneous programmes were conducted across the district to ensure maximum outreach and impact.