NEW DELHI, 21 Apr: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured a delegation of Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) of his support for infrastructure development at the university.

During a meeting with the delegation here on Monday, the minister advised it to submit its proposals through the proper channel via the state government and the relevant central portal, so that the scheme benefits under applicable central government programmes could be sanctioned in favour of the university.

The delegation had called on Rijiju, seeking his intervention in the matter of fellowship support for the university’s PhD research scholars and basic campus infrastructure development.

Regarding the absence of any financial support for APU’s PhD research scholars, all of whom belong to Scheduled Tribe communities of the state, Rijiju acknowledged the concern and assured the delegation that he would “look into the possibilities” and take up the matter with the union education minister.

He advised the APU to “focus on imparting quality teaching, learning, and research programmes, and take the young minds of Arunachal Pradesh forward with the best of education,” the APU informed in a release.

The delegation was led by Assistant Registrar (Academics) Likha Rinchin and Assistant Professor Dr Prem Taba.

Rinchin briefed the minister on the APU’s progress since the commencement of its first academic session in August 2023, covering its academic programmes, research activities, and the growth of the campus in Pasighat.