ZIRO, 21 Apr: A meeting of the Lower Subansiri District Level Telecom Monitoring Committee (DLTMC) was held here on Tuesday.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, the meeting aimed to fast-track regional connectivity and infrastructure safety.

The meeting focused on the 4G/5G tower installation project and addressed critical coverage gaps in vulnerable areas such as the Medical Line, SSB Colony, and St Claret’s College.

Central to the discussions was the mandatory adoption of the ‘call before you dig’ (CBuD) mobile application to coordinate excavation works and protect underground assets, alongside a push for service providers to resolve land allocation hurdles.

To ensure accountability, the DC issued directives for immediate activation of services, transition to e-office protocols for communication, and submission of regular progress reports to the district administration, reinforcing commitment to a robust, digitally inclusive network for all the residents of Ziro. (DIPRO)