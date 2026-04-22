KOLORIANG, 21 Apr: A meeting of the Kurung Kumey District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was convened here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of DDMA Chairman CheechungChukhu to review the preparedness measures in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various line departments, along with officials from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Border Roads Organisation.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on ensuring timely response and minimising disruptions caused by heavy rainfall, landslides, and road blockages. It was decided that adequate machinery would be kept ready for immediate deployment to clear road blockages and restore connectivity during emergencies.

Health preparedness was also emphasised, with directions to maintain sufficient stock of essential medicines, particularly anti-venom, to address possible emergencies during the monsoon period.

To ensure logistical readiness, departments were instructed to maintain adequate reserves of food grains and POL items. The district emergency operations centre will be fully operationalised to serve as the central coordination hub during any disaster situation.

Furthermore, strategic locations were identified for setting up relief camps to provide shelter and assistance in case of any eventualities.

The meeting concluded with a call for close coordination among all departments and agencies, along with heightened vigilance, to ensure effective disaster preparedness and response during the monsoon season in the district. (DIPRO)