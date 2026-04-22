NIRJULI, 21 Apr: The North East Institute of Science & Technology’s (NEIST) Itanagar branch, in collaboration with office of the assistant commissioner, Naharlagun, organised a training programme on cultivation of mushroom and its commercialisation on Tuesday at the Serene Rehabilitation Centre here.

About 30 beneficiaries attended the programme, which was aimed to motivate the participants to take up sustainable income generation source.

Naharlagun CO Nani Mamung, NEIST principal scientist Chandan Tamuly, and principal scientist Dr Prasenjit Manna conducted the programme.

The CO motivated the participants and assured them of further assistance from the administration.

Tamuly delivered a talk on the importance of mushroom cultivation for sustainable income generation, and assured to provide further technical support to the participants.

He delivered a talk on ‘Commercial cultivation of mushroom towards sustainable socioeconomic development to combat malnutrition’.

Dr Manna explained the commercialisation of mushroom for improvement of rural economy.

A hands-on training was also imparted to the participants.