TEZU, 21 Apr: Mission Krishi Veer was launched on Sunday at the 274 ASC supply depot of the Indian Army here in Lohit district, in a step towards strengthening the linkage between local farmers and institutional buyers, particularly the armed forces.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo said that “the slogan ‘Jai jawan, jai kisan’ has found a true meaning through this initiative.”

He said that the launch of Mission Krishi Veer represents a win-win situation for both farmers and the Indian Army, ensuring better income opportunities for farmers while providing quality and nutritious produce to the soldiers. He encouraged farmers to focus on cultivation of organic fruits and vegetables, highlighting that such practices would contribute to both economic upliftment and improved health standards.

The DC also commended the efforts of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission and advised self-help groups (SHGs) and farmers to adopt a long-term, sustainable approach to agriculture.

He further urged the Jang LAMPS to maintain regular coordination with SHGs and farmers to meet evolving market demands.

Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB) CEO Okit Palling delivered a presentation outlining the objectives and operational framework of the mission. He highlighted that the initiative aims to facilitate immediate marketing of farmers’ produce through the Indian Army, ensure prompt payments within 48 hours via the APAMB, and reduce rural-to-urban migration by creating local economic opportunities.

502 ASC Battalion Commanding Officer Col Anil Kumar Loohach stated that the mission would significantly boost the local economy by providing assured market access to farmers. He noted that the initiative would also strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the local communities, fostering a harmonious and mutually beneficial relationship.

Tezu ZPM Baplalum Chiba described the mission as a commendable initiative that opens new avenues for self-employment and entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector. He encouraged SHGs and farmers to produce high-quality fruits and vegetables to fully leverage the benefits of the scheme.

A symbolic handover of agricultural produce between SHG representatives and the Indian Army was a key highlight of the event, signifying the operational beginning of the mission. (DIPRO)