ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: The National Movement for Old Pension Scheme Arunachal Pradesh (NMOPS-AP), a federal wing of the NMOPS India, has demanded restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state by scrapping the market-linked national pension system (NPS).

In a representation to chief minister on Monday, the NMOPS-AP said that “we are just seeking a simple,peaceful retirement life under your good governance.”

Stating that the OPS was a recognition of the employees’ long years of association with the state government and the Government of India, the organisation demanded that recognition be given back to them.

“We want that we are regarded and rewarded with the traditional pension scheme,” it said.

Highlighting the shortcomings of the NPS, the NMOPS-AP said that until 2016, the drawbacks of NPS were not known till the employees under the NPS started retiring. “When truth and demerits of NPS started surfacing, it created a hue and cry among the subscribers across the country,” the representation said.

The organisation further said that the unified pension scheme (UPS), which was brought out by the central government due to rising voice against the NPS, has no clear-cut policy and it is also a market-based investment policy, similar to the NPS. “Both NPS and UPS are truly not beneficial and favourable for the government employees and are against the interest of employees,” the representation said.