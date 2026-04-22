ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tuesday conducted a study visit to Arunachal Pradesh, inspecting sports infrastructure and holding discussions with stakeholders across key sectors.

The Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, began its visit at the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu near here, according to an official statement.

The panel later held detailed discussions with officials of the union and state sports departments, public sector undertakings such as NHPC, NEEPCO and SJVN, as well as representatives of the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, the Directorate of Research, and the Directorate of Cultural Affairs.

The committee concluded its tour in Ziro valley, describing it as a destination with strong tourism and youth development potential, the statement said. (PTI)